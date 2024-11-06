Vegas Golden Knights score their first road win of the season against the Edmonton Oilers

LIVE BLOG

FINAL



VGK 4, Oilers 2

3rd Period



19:54 VGK Goal— With five seconds left, Mark Stone scores a goal with assists from Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev. VGK is now 4-2.

19:10 VGK Goal— Noah Hanifin scores a snap shot goal with assists from Ivan Barbashev and Alexander Holtz in the last minute of the game.

10:04 VGK Goal— Noah Hanifin scores a goal with a wrist shot with assists from William Karlsson and Jack Eichel, tieing the game 2-2 in the last 10 minutes.

8:32 Oilers Penalty— Ryan Nugent-Hopkins holding against Shea Theodore. Two minute penalty.

2nd Period



15:56 Oilers Goal — Zach Hyman scores with wrist shot. Score is now 2-1 Oilers .

13:10 Oilers Penalty — Troy Stecher caught hooking against Cole Schwindt. Stecher will spend two minutes in the penalty box.

12:18 Oilers Goal— Brett Kulak scores with a tip-in, assists by Darnell Nurse and Connor Brown. Score is now tied at 1-1.

1st Period



16:04 VGK Goal — Jack Eichel scores with a wrist shot, assisted by Shea Theodore and Ivan Barbashev. Score is now 1-0 VGK .

11:23 VGK Penalty— Tanner Pearson High-sticking against Darnell Nurse. Pearson will spend two minutes in the penalty box.

BEFORE THE GAME

The Vegas Golden Knights are back on the road this week and still looking for their first win away from the Fortress.

Let's start the trip strong 💪 📺: Vegas 34📲: KnightTime+📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

After remaining undefeated at home (8-0-0) with a 4-3 overtime win against Utah Hockey Club, the Knights now face the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers for the first time this season.

Wednesday's matchup marks the first of nine games the Knights will play on the road this month.

Connor McDavid, who suffered an ankle injury on Oct. 28, is expected to return to the Oilers' lineup tonight against Vegas at Rogers Place.

Backup goaltender Ilya Samsonov will not be traveling with the Knights this trip, leaving Akira Schmid as Adin Hill's backup. Samsonov didn't dress Saturday due to soreness.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb is expected to start in his 515th career game as a Knight on Wednesday, surpassing former forward Jonathan Marchessault (514) for the most in franchise history.

🎥 Cassidy: At the end of the day, we still have to play our game. pic.twitter.com/wMpCRPrCzN — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 6, 2024

Puck drops at 5:30 p.m. for Vegas and you can watch the game on Vegas 34. Pregame coverage begins at 5 p.m.