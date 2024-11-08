Golden Knights look for back-to-back road win against Seattle Kraken

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are back on the road this week— looking for a back-to-back win as they travel to play the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

Time to finish the trip strong 💪

KnightTime+

FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

November 8, 2024

The Knights are undefeated at Kraken's ice with a record of (5-0-0). William Karlsson extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Wednesday. Mark Stone also extended his point streak to seven games with his goal against the Oilers on Wednesday.

Brayden McNabb set the franchise record for most games played with 515 games after Wednesday’s game in Edmonton.

Stone and Jack Eichel rank in the top 10 in the NHL for points.

In Friday night's game, there are five possible milestone that can be reached:



Shea Theodore is one point away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone is five goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Bruce Cassidy is three wins away from 400 career NHL wins

Noah Hanifin is six points away from 300 career points

Tanner Pearson is eight points away from 300 career points

There will be a watch party at the Great American Pub at 7 p.m.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. for Vegas and you can watch the game on Vegas 34.