Golden Knights fans ecstatic after team clinches spot in Stanley Cup semis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Stanley Cup semifinals! The VGK took care of the Colorado Avalanche tonight at T-Mobile Arena by a final score of 6-3, and won the series four games to two.

For the first two periods, it felt like a heavyweight boxing match with both teams trading blows. Whenever one team would score a goal, the other team would answer almost immediately with a goal of their own.

The Golden Knights led 4-3 heading into the third period. Then, Will Carrier scored a goal off a rebound to add some insurance, before Max Pacioretty added an empty-net goal in the final minutes.

The overwhelming majority of the 18,000+ fans inside the fortress loved the outcome. Their excitement spilled out into Toshiba Plaza after the game. 13 Action News caught up with a few of them to get their thoughts on the game and the Golden Knights moving on to the next round.

"It was electric. It was so loud. It was poppin off everywhere. You couldn’t hear. It was really amazing. It was electric," said Weston Conwell of the crowd.

"It was back and forth, but you knew this the whole time that they were going to win this. This was game 6, 'go knights go,' 21 is golden. This year is our year," yelled Drew Danzeisen of Las Vegas.

"I feel fantastic about the Canadiens. I think that nothing can stand in our way. We faced the adversity. We can do it. We can do this!" said Sara Rose, a fan from Las Vegas.

"Oh Canada…it’s time to go down. Bye bye Canada. Welcome to great Las Vegas and then pack up. Enjoy your time here, and then go home sad like everybody else," added Conwell, referencing the Golden Knights' next opponent, the Montreal Canadiens.

With this win, the Golden Knights become the first team in N.H.L. history to reach the final four of the playoffs in three of their first four seasons.

Next up, the VGK will have to cross the Canadien border for a semifinal series with the Montreal Canadiens. No word yet on when game 1 will be played.