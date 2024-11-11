Golden Knights fall to the Hurricanes, ending their winning home streak

LIVE UPDATES

1st Period



4:24: Carolina goal - Hurricanes start the scoring as Eric Robinson gets one past Adin Hill. VGK trail 1-0.

- Hurricanes start the scoring as Eric Robinson gets one past Adin Hill. VGK trail 1-0. 12:46: Carolina goal - Hurricanes tack on another to grow their lead as Jesperi Kotkaniemi scores on the rebound off Hill. VGK in an early 2-0 hole.

- Hurricanes tack on another to grow their lead as Jesperi Kotkaniemi scores on the rebound off Hill. VGK in an early 2-0 hole. 16:18: Successful VGK penalty kill - With Pavel Dorofeyev in the box for tripping, Vegas holds off Carolina's power play. Hurricanes lead 2-0 late in the 1st.

- With Pavel Dorofeyev in the box for tripping, Vegas holds off Carolina's power play. Hurricanes lead 2-0 late in the 1st. End of 1st: VGK trail Hurricanes 2-0

2nd Period

3:38: Carolina goal - Canes continue to pile it on with a Jordan Staal shorthanded goal early in the 2nd. VGK down 3 zip.

- Canes continue to pile it on with a Jordan Staal shorthanded goal early in the 2nd. VGK down 3 zip. 6:13: Carolina goal - Canes strike again with a goal from Tyson Jost. A slow start is seemingly becoming a rough outing for the Knights, down big 4-0 approaching the game's midway point.

- Canes strike again with a goal from Tyson Jost. A slow start is seemingly becoming a rough outing for the Knights, down big 4-0 approaching the game's midway point. 10:47: Successful VGK penalty kill - With Zach Whitecloud in the box for hooking, Vegas keeps Carolina out of the net to move to 2-0 killing penalties on the night.

- With Zach Whitecloud in the box for hooking, Vegas keeps Carolina out of the net to move to 2-0 killing penalties on the night. End of 2nd: Golden Knights stare at a 4-0 deficit after 2

3rd Period

6:11: VGK goal - Jack Eichel gets Vegas on the board and ensures VGK will not be shut out for the first time this season.

- Jack Eichel gets Vegas on the board and ensures VGK will not be shut out for the first time this season. 14:28: Carolina goal - Another one goes to the Canes with a wrist shot from Jordan Martinook. Canes up 5-1.

- Another one goes to the Canes with a wrist shot from Jordan Martinook. Canes up 5-1. 19:47: VGK goal - With only seconds left in the game, Ivan Barbashev strikes the final goal for the Golden Knights.

- With only seconds left in the game, Ivan Barbashev strikes the final goal for the Golden Knights. End of 3rd: FINAL Golden Knights fall to Hurricanes 5-2

BEFORE THE GAME

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-3-2) are set to host the Carolina Hurricanes (10-3-0) for Military Appreciation Knight. Puck drops tonight at 7 p.m.

We are eternally grateful for all who serve and have served 🇺🇸 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/LTKfTNRY4Q — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 11, 2024

It's a lone home game sandwiched in between a pair of two-game road trips. The Knights went 1-0-1 over their last two games at the Edmonton Oilers and at the Seattle Kraken.

VGK are a perfect 8-0 at the Fortress so far this season. Vegas' last home game was an overtime win in the team's first-ever regular season matchup with the Utah Hockey Club.

"Vegas Born" will be without captain Mark Stone on Monday night, who will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury. The Knights are also without forward Victor Olofsson and defenseman Nic Hague, both of whom are still on IR.

VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday morning that Olofsson "turned a corner" in his recovery from a lower-body injury but will not travel in the team's upcoming road trip.

The Hurricanes provide the Knights with one of the toughest tests in their young season. Monday night's game marks a return from original misfit William Carrier — this time as a Hurricane after leaving VGK as a free agent earlier this year. This is Carrier's first season playing for Carolina.

After the Veteran's Day matchup, Vegas will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday and Utah on Friday.

