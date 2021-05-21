Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Fresh Fleury gives Golden Knights big boost vs. Wild

items.[0].image.alt
David Becker/AP
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck during the third period against the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Wild Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 6:55 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 21:59:09-04

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has stopped 63 of 65 shots from the Minnesota Wild over the first two games of their West Division playoff series.

They're tied 1-1, with Game 3 in Minnesota.

RELATED TO GOLDEN KNIGHTS:

In other Game 3s on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 lead in their Central Division matchup. The Pittsburgh Penguins also play at the New York Islanders with that East Division series tied. In the North Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens for Game 1 and the first postseason meeting between the teams in 42 years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH