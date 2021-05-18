Watch
Las Vegas' McCarran Airport unveils Vegas Golden Knights slot machine

Posted at 3:16 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 18:22:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — McCarran International Airport now has a Vegas Golden Knights slot machine.

The new machine is located in Terminal 1 in the shopping area before you hit security.

McCarran Airport shared a photograph of the new machine on Twitter on Tuesday:

Later tonight, Vegas hosts the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena in game two of the playoffs.

