Las Vegas' McCarran Airport unveils Vegas Golden Knights slot machine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — McCarran International Airport now has a Vegas Golden Knights slot machine.

The new machine is located in Terminal 1 in the shopping area before you hit security.

McCarran Airport shared a photograph of the new machine on Twitter on Tuesday:

The action is heating up — and so are the reels on the new @GoldenKnights slot machine! Who'd like to celebrate tonight’s playoff game with a lucky pull? Find this machine in the Terminal 1 pre-security shopping area. 🎰🏒#VegasBorn #GoKnightsGo pic.twitter.com/2OeU45E9sD — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) May 18, 2021

Later tonight, Vegas hosts the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena in game two of the playoffs.