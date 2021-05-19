Vegas Golden Knights announce upcoming watch parties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 19, plans for two watch parties for fans while the team travels to Minnesota as part of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round. On Thursday, May 20, Circa Resort & Casino will host an official watch party for game 3, while the Water Street Plaza in downtown Henderson will host game 4 on May 22. Both watch parties will officially begin one hour prior to the game’s scheduled puck drop.

At Circa Resort & Casino, fans 21 and older can watch the Golden Knights take on the Wild at 6:30 p.m. at the all-new Stadium Swim. Fans can attend and watch the game by booking with this link.

The all-new Water Street Plaza will host the team’s watch party on May 22 when the Golden Knights play the Minnesota Wild at 5 p.m. PT. All ages are welcome to attend. Water Street Plaza is located at 240 S. Water St., directly adjacent to Lifeguard Arena in Henderson.

For upcoming watch parties, fans can get more information and stay updated by visiting https://www.nhl.com/goldenknights/fans/watch-party.