Breaking the Ice: Zach Whitecloud reveals biggest prankster on the Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While Vegas Golden Knights' defenseman Zach Whitecloud says his team means business on the ice, some of his teammates also bring much-needed laughter to the locker room.

"Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar and Ben Hutton," Whitecloud described as the pot stirrers of the group. "That’s part of what our team does to make people feel included and loved and a part of the team."

Whitecloud says the Vegas Golden Knights have had a fun culture since he joined the club in 2018.

"I think that’s how a lot of guys show love," Whitecloud said. "At the end of the day, we’re playing a game so you have to have fun with it and be serious when we need to be serious, but those guys make the room much lighter.”