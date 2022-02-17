Watch
Avalanche spoil Eichel's debut with 2-0 win over Golden Knights

David Becker/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) face off during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 11:17 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 02:17:22-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Colorado's victory spoiled the long-awaited debut of Jack Eichel, who was playing for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo and becoming the first NHL player to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November.

Mikko Rantanen added an insurance goal late in the third for the Avalanche.

