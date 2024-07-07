Golden Knights wrap up development camp with team scrimmage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2024 Vegas Golden Knights Development camp is officially in the books, and it finished with the classic Team Red versus Team White scrimmage.

It was fast, physical, but also friendly, at least in the hockey sense.

The VGK prospects had their second and final scrimmage of Development camp where they had one last chance to show off their skills in front of the Knights' coaching staff.

Some of these guys will be going back to their college teams, while others will be back here in Vegas, likely as members of the Silver Knights.

Some of this year's draft picks like Lucas Van Vliet and Trent Swick can now say they have finished their first ever "dev camp."

Both of them said in just one week, they not only feel like they have gotten better as players but can also say they have a great group of new teammates.

"All the guys.....different languages, you know they talked to me and helped me," Van Vliet said. "I was really grateful for that, really appreciative of that. I'm going to have a fun ride home. This is something I'll never forget. Overall I thought this was a really fun week."

"It was my first development camp so I didn't really know what to expect, but it blew me away," Swick said. "Everything is brand new.....new organization. Everyone was so welcoming. It was awesome."

