Goaltender Jordan Papirny resigns with Henderson Silver Knights on 1-year AHL deal

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights resigned goaltender Jordan Papirny to a 1-year American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

The 27-year-old joined the Silver Knights on an AHL contract before the 2022-23 season, playing most of the campaign with ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Papirny did play thee games with Henderson, according to the league, posting a 1-1-0 record along with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage.

He earned his first AHL win April 5 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners.

"The Edmonton, Alberta native posted an 8-8-4 record with the Ghost Pirates, a 3.87 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage," officials said. "In 26 career ECHL games with Savannah, the Fort Wayne Komets, and the Florida Everblades, Papirny is 10-8-4 with a 3.73 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage."

Papirny played four seasons of university hockey in Canada, spending from 2019-22 at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and two seasons with the University of Calgary from 2017-19. In a press release, officials said he led the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference in goals-against average and save percentage in 2019-20 and 2021-22, and was named First Team All-Conference in both campaigns.

In 2017-18 at the University of Calgary, Papirny was named to the USports All-Rookie Team. In 2022, Papirny was also an ACAC Champion and the conference’s Player of the Year.

The Henderson Silver Knights are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.

For more information about the team, visit hendersonsilverknights.com.