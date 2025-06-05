LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Athletics' shortstop Jacob Wilson has quickly made a name for himself in the big leagues after recently earning the AL Rookie of the Month award.

Here's more on the soon-to-be Las Vegas sports star:

WATCH | Jacob Wilson's rapid-fire Q & A with Alex Eschelman

Get to know Athletics' AL Rookie of the Month, Jacob Wilson

Alex: “What is one thing that fans don’t know about you that they should know?”

Jacob: “I play a lot of video games, I’m debating starting a stream in the off-season so fans can watch, I play a lot of Fortnite, a lot of Rocket League, those are kind of my two go-to’s.”

Alex: “If you were to see anyone at the Sphere, who would it be?”

Jacob: “I’ve always wanted to see a Bruno Mars concert, that’s been on my agenda for a minute.”

Alex: “If you were a fan in the stands, what is your go-to ballpark meal?”

Jacob: “Candy would be Sour Patch Kids, I like the kids more than the watermelon, a water or a lemonade something not too carbonated maybe a Powerade in there too, at Dodger Stadium it’s a Dodger dog where I grew up, and nachos are a go-to as well.”

Alex: “If you weren’t playing baseball what is your dream job?”

Jacob: “I would love to be a professional golfer, I like watching golf, it’d be really cool to be good at golf.”

Alex: “For all of the boys and girls who like watching baseball, like playing baseball, what is your advice to them on being successful in this sport?”

Jacob: “I would just say stay confident, make sure you have a routine that you do everyday to prepare yourself for the game and when you’re growing up — just keep having fun, that’s what I would do is have fun, live in the moment, and make sure you work hard.”