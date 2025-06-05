Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Get to know Athletics' AL Rookie of the Month, Jacob Wilson

Athletics' shortstop Jacob Wilson won the American League Rookie of the Month award.
Jacob Wilson
KTNV
Jacob Wilson won AL Rookie of the Month
Jacob Wilson
Posted

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Athletics' shortstop Jacob Wilson has quickly made a name for himself in the big leagues after recently earning the AL Rookie of the Month award.

Here's more on the soon-to-be Las Vegas sports star:

WATCH | Jacob Wilson's rapid-fire Q & A with Alex Eschelman

Get to know Athletics' AL Rookie of the Month, Jacob Wilson

Alex: “What is one thing that fans don’t know about you that they should know?”

Jacob: “I play a lot of video games, I’m debating starting a stream in the off-season so fans can watch, I play a lot of Fortnite, a lot of Rocket League, those are kind of my two go-to’s.”

Alex: “If you were to see anyone at the Sphere, who would it be?”

Jacob: “I’ve always wanted to see a Bruno Mars concert, that’s been on my agenda for a minute.”

Alex: “If you were a fan in the stands, what is your go-to ballpark meal?”

Jacob: “Candy would be Sour Patch Kids, I like the kids more than the watermelon, a water or a lemonade something not too carbonated maybe a Powerade in there too, at Dodger Stadium it’s a Dodger dog where I grew up, and nachos are a go-to as well.”

Alex: “If you weren’t playing baseball what is your dream job?”

Jacob: “I would love to be a professional golfer, I like watching golf, it’d be really cool to be good at golf.”

Alex: “For all of the boys and girls who like watching baseball, like playing baseball, what is your advice to them on being successful in this sport?”

Jacob: “I would just say stay confident, make sure you have a routine that you do everyday to prepare yourself for the game and when you’re growing up — just keep having fun, that’s what I would do is have fun, live in the moment, and make sure you work hard.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer