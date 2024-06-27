G-League Ignite players get picked in NBA Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas's G-League Ignite has now produced 12 NBA players as Ron Holland II and Matas Buzelis were picked on day one of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday evening.

Holland went 5th overall to the Detroit Pistons, becoming just the fifth player in Ignite history to go in the top 10. The 18-year-old forward averaged over 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals per game despite playing just 14 match ups for the team.

"I grew up around a competitive family," Holland said after he was drafted. "Really just a lot of competing with anything when it comes to playing basketball... it was instilled in me and it has carried me throughout my whole journey."

As for Buzelis, the 6'11'' Lithuanian was taken at 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls, averaging more than 14 points, six boards and nearly two blocks per outing for the Ignite.

"I'm blessed man," Buzelis tearfully said after getting drafted. "I wanted to be here, thank you to the Bulls organization, I'm ready to work man, I was born for this."

Ignite forward Tyler Smith is projected to get drafted in the later rounds.