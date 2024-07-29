Watch Now
From competing to broadcasting at the Olympics, Las Vegas native is ready for new role

After recovering from a near fatal BMX accident at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Las Vegas native Connor Fields is ready to transition his love for the sport into the broadcast booth in Paris.
Las Vegas native Connor Fields is a former Olympic athlete who knows what it takes to bring home the gold. As Channel 13's Alex Eschelman explains, this year, he's taking his talents from the course to the broadcast booth.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BMX Olympian and Las Vegas native Connor Fields has taken his talents from the course to the booth as the gold medalist is a broadcaster at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I want people to have a better understanding of how incredible these athletes are,” Fields said. “Most people are like I love the Olympics because I like gymnastics. I would love [for] my sport to be in that conversation. I can’t wait to watch gymnastics, diving and BMX. That would be a goal accomplished if I can do that.”

Fields’ first broadcast is on Tuesday, July 30.

WATCH: Extended interview with Connor Fields

