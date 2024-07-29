From competing to broadcasting at the Olympics, Las Vegas native is ready for new role

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BMX Olympian and Las Vegas native Connor Fields has taken his talents from the course to the booth as the gold medalist is a broadcaster at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I want people to have a better understanding of how incredible these athletes are,” Fields said. “Most people are like I love the Olympics because I like gymnastics. I would love [for] my sport to be in that conversation. I can’t wait to watch gymnastics, diving and BMX. That would be a goal accomplished if I can do that.”

Fields’ first broadcast is on Tuesday, July 30.

WATCH: Extended interview with Connor Fields