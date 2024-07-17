Former UNLV Runnin' Rebel returns for NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though it's EJ Harkless' first time playing in the NBA Summer League, it's not the first time the Clippers guard has spent time in Las Vegas.

“It’s great. People are very welcoming. When I came, they said welcome back home," Harkless said. "There’s nothing like that, so I appreciate all of the fans and all of the Runnin' Rebels still supporting me, even past my Runnin' Rebels days, so I greatly appreciate that.”

Harkless played for the UNLV men's basketball team during the 2022-23 season, prior to contributing in 20 games for Los Angeles' G League team, the Ontario Clippers.

The San Bernardino, Calif. native says he learned valuable lessons from Coach Kevin Kruger that he's taken into the league with him.

“Taking every possession, making every possession count," Harkless said. "Coach Kruger and his staff, they helped groom me, to help me get an opportunity to play in the summer league so I greatly appreciate them also.”

While his goal is to start for an NBA team, Harkless will always cherish his time in Las Vegas at UNLV.

“Go Rebels," Harkless said. "I’m super excited for [this] year. The team that they put together is amazing, very young and I’m excited for them.”

Along with Harkless, Rebs fans can catch former UNLV players Justin Webster (Dallas), David Muoka (Brooklyn), and Donovan Williams (Golden State) playing in the NBA Summer League through Friday, until playoffs are set.