Former reality TV star Albert Ochoa looking to take over Boxing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas based Albert Ochoa is what you call a gym rat.

The man lives and breathes boxing.

"This is the strongest I've been....mentality wise, this is the best that I've been," Ochoa said.

But unlike other fighters, Ochoa's journey to the Sweet Science came later in life.

Before boxing, he was doing something that was a little easier on the face. ​

​Before lacing up the gloves, Ochoa was in reality TV and was known as the guy who took Kylie Jenner to his prom.​

​Afterwards, he decided to take up boxing and fell in love with the sport right away.​ ​

Going from the glitz and glamour of reality TV to the grit and grind of boxing is as seismic of a shift as you can get.​ ​

Ochoa says he's heard all the comments but he's not bothered by them.

If anything, It fuels him.​

"People still say I don't take It serious...I'm not good I'm not improving, but at the end of the day my hand's getting raised," Ochoa said. "We're making a difference in other people's lives.​"

Ochoa got a few fights under his belt and eventually caught the attention of Bob Santos, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Trainer of the Year.​ ​

Santos doesn't train with just anyone...In fact, he's trained with several world champs and countless other pros.

But when he saw Ochoa, he knew the potential he had.​

"You don't play boxing," Santos said. "You play football, you play basketball, you play baseball. Professional prize fighting....you're putting your life on the line, there's no two ways about it. I didn't even really have to talk to him about...'Is this something you really want to do?' I can tell by the determination of the kid when he came in the gym....the way he hit the bags, some of the processes he went through with the sparring, so I didn't really have to say anything.​"

Ochoa says he's in this sport for the long run.

He thinks he can be up there with the best. Regardless, he feels like he's already won.​ ​

"This sport has changed my life...it really has," Ochoa said. "It's put me in a better position. It's helped my family be in a better position. It's a dream and I'm living it and I'm blessed."