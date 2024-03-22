Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman places bet for March Madness

Let the madness begin! Sports bettors, including former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman, are placing their bets and telling Channel 13 who they think will go all the way in this year's NCAA tournament. READ MORE: https://www.ktnv.com/sports/former-las-vegas-mayor-oscar-goodman-places-bet-for-march-madness
Screen Shot 2024-03-21 at 5.02.27 PM.png
Posted at 6:48 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 21:54:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of sports fans have made their way to Las Vegas to bet on the NCAA Tournament.

Officials at Westgate's SuperBook say this is one of the biggest weekends for them .

Former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman is also joining in on the fun by betting on underdog Grand Canyon University to win it all.

Goodman says he is an avid basketball fan but also admits he would rather go for the long-shot than the betting favorite.

"I don't bet one of these one-to-one or two-to-one bets," Goodman said. "That doesn't even get my juices flowing. I get more out of my little martini than I get out of that. But if you get a long shot in there, you're rooting. The closer they get to the pot of gold, the harder you root. You root hard enough, you don't even have to go to work."

The first round of March Madness will continue on Friday with the second round starting on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH