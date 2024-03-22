Former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman places bet for March Madness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of sports fans have made their way to Las Vegas to bet on the NCAA Tournament.

Officials at Westgate's SuperBook say this is one of the biggest weekends for them .

Former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman is also joining in on the fun by betting on underdog Grand Canyon University to win it all.

Goodman says he is an avid basketball fan but also admits he would rather go for the long-shot than the betting favorite.

"I don't bet one of these one-to-one or two-to-one bets," Goodman said. "That doesn't even get my juices flowing. I get more out of my little martini than I get out of that. But if you get a long shot in there, you're rooting. The closer they get to the pot of gold, the harder you root. You root hard enough, you don't even have to go to work."

The first round of March Madness will continue on Friday with the second round starting on Saturday.