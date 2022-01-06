Former Golden Knights return to the Fortress in matchup against NY Rangers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will host the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena welcoming home former VGK head coach Gerard Gallant and player Ryan Reaves.

Reaves spent four seasons with VGK before he was traded to the Rangers in July 2021. However, Reaves established himself in the Valley community starting a brewing company, 7FIVE, in downtown Las Vegas. At the start of the pandemic, Reaves pledged donations from company sales to Valley charities helping in the fight against COVID-19. He also held youth hockey clinics for local kids and his water conservation commercials with the Southern Nevada Water Authority were memorable.

Reaves returns to The Fortress with Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant, who was the Golden Knights' first head coach serving from 2017 to 2020.

The last time these two teams met was mid-December. The Golden Knights beat the Rangers in a 3-2 shootout victory at Madison Square Garden.

The Knights are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. On Tuesday, Las Vegas fell to the Nashville Predators 3-2, and on Sunday, the Winnepeg Jets beat VGK 5-4.

Thursday's game will play host to PRIDE night. Proceeds from auctioned jerseys will go to The Center.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.