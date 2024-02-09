Former Bishop Gorman star, Cleveland Browns QB creating foundation to aid local youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Bishop Gorman football player and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is giving back to the valley by starting his own foundation.

The Las Vegas native is launching the DTR Foundation, which aims to help local youth through education and sports.

That will include back-to-school fundraisers and camps.

Thompson-Robinson says as a pro athlete, it’s a humbling feeling to have a platform to give back to his hometown.

"I'm super grateful not only for the opportunity, but for my family and my village that I have with my mother and all the people that have helped me in my circle," Thompson-Robinson told Channel 13 on Thursday. "It wasn't just me that got here. It's been a whole lot of help and a whole lot of hard work. I’m just blessed to be able to have the platform to be able to do something like this."

Along with Las Vegas, the DTR Foundation will be helping communities in Los Angeles and Cleveland.