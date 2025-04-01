'For the Front': The culture built behind CSN Baseball goes beyond the ballpark

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Every year, CSN Baseball is one of the top junior college programs in the country. This season is no different, partially because of their team motto: For the Front.

This is what For the Front means

“It means don’t be egotistical, don’t care about the last name and the number on the back, do everything for the front, for CSN and worry about the team,” Coyotes pitcher Kaden Soder said.

Like many baseball players, the Coyotes also have superstitions like head coach Nick Garritano signing his players’ ball caps after they had a good game.

"I had to ask my head coach for his signature for the good luck that he brings,” Coyotes pitcher Tyler Avery said.

Lastly, the team has a special fan who attends every series at Morse Stadium.

“I have a son, he’s the biggest blessing in my life and it’s amazing to have such acceptance here, they all love him, my coaches love him,” Coyotes outfielder Chaz McNelis said.

CSN's culture is built on their coaching staff lead by Nick Garritano who is in his 15th season as the head coach.

“There’s a lot of individualism out there in baseball in today’s world, there’s a lot of showcase baseball, so for us, our job is to try and create a team attitude,” Garritano said.

The Coyotes are 32-10 overall and are top four in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.

Last season was the first time since 2017 that CSN qualified for the JUCO World Series and the team won the school’s only national championship in 2003.

While they play their final month of the regular season, the Coyotes hope to finish strong in hopes to go back to Colorado.

“We control our destiny,” Garritano said. “To win the league and to host the first round of playoffs, this is where you hope to pick up steam and hopefully make a return trip to Grand Junction."

First pitch between the Coyotes and Arizona Western College is on Friday in Henderson at 2 p.m.

