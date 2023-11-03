First NBA In-Season Tournament to conclude at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time, the National Basketball Association will tip off its in-season tournament on Friday, Nov. 3.

The inaugural event will start with a "Group Play doubleheader" on ESPN as the New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks at 4:30 p.m. The Denver Nuggets will then host the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m.

All 30 NBA teams will play four Group Play games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November until eight teams advance to the single-elimination Knockout Rounds.

The NBA will host the tournament's final rounds in Las Vegas, with the semifinals set for Thursday, Dec. 7, and the Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 9. Both games will take place at T-Mobile Arena.

Additionally, the league unveiled the official tournament courts that will help viewers differentiate between regular season and tournament games. The courts will feature "vibrant and bold colors" that cover the court from edge to edge and include a "larger-than-life NBA Cup painted on center court," according to a news release. Team logos will also be featured across the NBA Cup at center court and on the baselines.

Tickets for the Semifinals and the Championship games are on sale now at NBAEvents.com.