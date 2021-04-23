Watch
Sports

Actions

First Las Vegas valley high school takes the field at Allegiant Stadium

items.[0].image.alt
Business Wire
MatSing antennas built into Allegiant Stadium's catwalk. Photo Credit: Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Select MatSing to Deliver Exceptional Performance at Allegiant Stadium Using Lens Antennas
Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 20:12:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Foothill Falcons are playing on the field at Allegiant Stadium Friday -- the first Las Vegas valley high school team to do so.

For seniors, this is their only chance to play, but it’s certainly a memorable one.

Anchor Todd Quinones has a look inside.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH