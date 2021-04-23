First Las Vegas valley high school takes the field at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Foothill Falcons are playing on the field at Allegiant Stadium Friday -- the first Las Vegas valley high school team to do so.

First high school football team to take the field at @AllegiantStadm is the Foothill Falcons. @Raiders inviting teams to get the chance to play. For these seniors it is an abrupt season to say the least but it’s a memorable one. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/CB0inwo6vp — Todd Quinones (@ToddQuinones) April 23, 2021

For seniors, this is their only chance to play, but it’s certainly a memorable one.

Anchor Todd Quinones has a look inside.



