LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following 11 hours of play on Friday, July 15, ten contestants were reduced to the final three who will battle it out for their chance to become the first-ever World Series of Poker Main Event champion named on the Las Vegas Strip.

Espen Jorstad, Adrian Attenborough and Michael Duek will face off inside the Bally’s Events Center and play until a new champion is etched into poker history. $80,782475 in prize winnings are already in hand.

The 2022 World Champion will take home $10,000,000 in earnings and the first Main Event bracelet awarded at the WSOP’s new home of Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s, the future Horseshoe Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the newly designed Main Event bracelet is custom created from 500 grams of 10 karat white and yellow gold, featuring 55 and a half karats or 2,767 various precious stones including rubies, and black and white diamonds.

2022 WSOP Main Event Final Four Chip Counts

1st — Espen Jorstad — 298,000,000

2nd — Adrian Attenborough — 149,800,000

3rd — Michael Duek — 72,100,000

The final three will take the Main Event stage inside Bally’s Event Center starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.