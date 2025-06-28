LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MMA has taken over Las Vegas this weekend for the UFC's International Fight Week.

Ahead of Saturday's UFC 317 fights at T-Mobile Arena, fighting fans from across the globe are descending on Las Vegas Convention Center for UFC X, an immersive two-day fan experience.

WATCH: Nick Walters talks to event goers at UFC's International Fight Week

Fighting fans flock to Las Vegas Convention Center for UFC X fan experience ahead of UFC 317

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters explored the expo on Friday that had Vegas locals and visitors from across the country buzzing.

"Man, it's crazy," said UFC fighter Brandon 'The Assassin Baby' Moreno while getting a haircut at one of the fan engagements. "I was watching all the activities they can do for International Fight Week. I never had the opportunity before. It's fun to see all the people getting involved here around this amazing sport, mixed martial arts."

My bingo card today did not have interviewing a UFC fighter while he's getting a haircut ✂️😂 Fun chatting with 'The Assassin Baby' Brandon Moreno about his barber and the immersive UFC X fan experience ahead of #UFC317 in Vegas. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/7adTNyGkQb — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) June 27, 2025

"It's electric, man," Gabriel from North Carolina said. "The people here are excited. The fights are amazing... "I've had a great time, met a lot of great people, people from Brazil, people come from everywhere."

"Fighters just popping out left and right and important people, it's really cool," Gabriel's brother Ricardo said.

The convention space is full of fan activities as far as the eyes can see with looping lines of people waiting to meet and greet with fighters.

"There's definitely a lot more people here than last year. Always good to see that the community is growing," Harvey from Idaho said. "Just seeing the fighters, they're larger than life and it's crazy seeing that they are real and that they are just as human as you are."

"It's been really good," young fan Gio from New Hampshire said. "We've been meeting a lot of fighters. All the stations here are really, really good... There's so many fighters here and there's so many good fights that are going to be happening this weekend."

UFC owner Dana White made appearances along with popular Vegas DJ Steve Aoki, at one point giving away fighter playing cards to fans.

One popular attraction is the Meta AI Ultimate Barbershop where fans can create AI-generated photos of them with their favorite fighter's haircut. While you're there, fans and even fighters like More are actually getting their hair cut by local barbers.

If you want to check out UFC X on Saturday for the event's final day, tickets are $30 and doors open at 9 AM.