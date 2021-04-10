Watch
Fantasy no more: Blackmore 1st woman to win Grand National

Peter Powell/AP
Rachael Blackmore ridding Minella Times clears the last fence to win the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)
Britain Grand National Horse Racing
Posted at 4:21 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 19:21:49-04

Rachael Blackmore has broken down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports by becoming the first female jockey to win the grueling Grand National horse race.

Blackmore is a 31-year-old Irishwoman.

She rode Minella Times to victory at odds of 11-1 at Aintree in the 173rd running of the famous race.

Female jockeys have only been allowed to enter and race in the National since 1975 when the Sex Discrimination Act was passed.

Blackmore has become the new face of British and Irish horse racing.

Three weeks ago she became the first woman to finish as the leading jockey at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival.

