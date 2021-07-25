Fans thrilled to see the comeback of Battle 4 Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley’s biggest sports stars went head to head at the ballpark Saturday for the Battle 4 Vegas, and it’s all for a good cause. The Raiders edging out the Golden Knights 25-16 in the game.

A crack of the bat at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Raiders and Golden Knights players hacking away with the help of some sports legends. Fans loving what they’re seeing.

“The energy. It’s so electric out here. It’s fun,” Teresa Myers, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

The local teams taking part in the Battle 4 Vegas charity softball game. The Thunderbirds providing a tone-setting opening.

The teams led by Reilly Smith of VGK and pro football Hall of Famer and Raider Marcus Allen. While some players may be sticking with either hockey or football, fans are enjoying it either way.

"They’re having a good time. They’re out there trying to play and having a great time,” Kim Dove, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

The money that was raised was given to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with proceeds benefitting Grant A Gift Autism Foundation, Ackerman Center, Nevada's leading nonprofit provider of clinical​, support, and vocational programs and services to families affected by autism; and Miracle League Las Vegas, the local chapter of a national organization that provides opportunities to children with special needs to play baseball, regardless of their disability. Players are just glad to be out on the field again after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. The event in 2019 helped raise more than $136,000 for local nonprofits.

"There is a lot of things that got in the way, but we hope to do it every year, but it is just great that is finally coming around and we are able to give back to the community that has welcomed us here,” Reilly Smith said.

Fans agreeing and hoping to see more of this next year.

“We’re all back. The place is crowded, it’s packed and it’s awesome. It’s loud and got a lot of people here and it’s fun,” Q Myers, who lives in Las Vegas, said.