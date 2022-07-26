LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans chose Las Vegas Ballpark, the home of the Las Vegas Aviators, as the winner of the Triple-A Best of the Ballparks vote for the third time in four years.

Las Vegas Ballpark entered the vote as the defending champion and received the #1 seed with a 51-49 percent margin of victory.

Additionally, a record was set for participation in a single round over the entire Best of the Ballparks history.

"The day Las Vegas Ballpark opened it became the flagship ballpark in all of Minor League Baseball," said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. "It's a model of what a modern ballpark should be, emphasizing customer service and a sleek, modern design on the fan side. Congratulations to Don Logan, team ownership and the team's front office for a continued commitment to excellence."

In 2019, Las Vegas Ballpark was named Ballpark of the Year by Ballpark Digest, cited as the best new facility in both Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball. That year also saw Las Vegas Ballpark selected by fans as the winner in the annual Ballpark Digest Best of the Ballparks fan vote for Triple-A facilities.

“We are thrilled to be a three-time recipient of the Ballpark Digest’s Best Triple-A Ballpark fan vote,” said Don Logan, Las Vegas Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer. “Las Vegas Ballpark opened in 2019 to public and critical acclaim as a top-notch facility for our city’s hometown team, the Las Vegas Aviators. We have spent a lot of time, effort and money to make Las Vegas Ballpark one of the best facilities in all professional baseball. We thank our great fans who voted for us, and we deeply appreciate this recognition from Ballpark Digest.”