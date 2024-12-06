Watch Now
Fans can look forward to NFR in Las Vegas through the next decade after latest contract

Though it’s the 39th NFR in Las Vegas, it is the first where the rodeo signed a new contract with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to continue hosting the event in the city through 2035.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 39th National Finals Rodeo opening night took place at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, marking a historic moment for the event.

The NFR agreed to a new deal with the PRCA to keep the finals in Las Vegas through 2035.

According to the LVCVA, the rodeo rakes in around $175 million to the city annually as thousands of fans cheer on the cowgirls and cowgirls on for various reasons.

“I really like the bull riding.”

“I’ve been to some smaller rodeos in the Midwest; it’s local cats but this is the best of the best.”

“I think Vegas is very charming when it’s full of cowboy hats I think it’s the coolest thing ever you get to see the cowboys and cowgirls take over the city.”

The event runs through Dec. 14 at the Thomas & Mack.

