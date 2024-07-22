Faith Lutheran star Graydon Lemke announces next step in basketball career

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We shared Graydon Lemke's incredible story with you a few months ago ahead of his move to the Division 1 level.

Lemke persevered through adversity, including his father's passing and his mother's cancer diagnosis.

Watch our full interview with Lemke and the Crusaders head coach here:

One on one with Faith Lutheran sharp shooter Graydon Lemke,

In spite of it all, Lemke ended his high school career with one of best campaigns by any prep basketball player in Nevada. During his senior season, he averaged 17 points a game, totaling 51 three-pointers while serving as team captain and named league MVP.

Now he's announced his next move.

Lemke will now play at Gonzaga University, trading in his Crusader maroon and gold for Bulldog blue.