Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Faith Lutheran star Graydon Lemke announces next step in basketball career

Faith Lutheran star Graydon Lemke announces next step in basketball career
Graydon Lemke
KTNV
Soon-to-be Division I college player Graydon Lemke honored his late father when leading the Crusaders to an unbeaten league campaign this year.<br/>
Graydon Lemke
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 22, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We shared Graydon Lemke's incredible story with you a few months ago ahead of his move to the Division 1 level.

Lemke persevered through adversity, including his father's passing and his mother's cancer diagnosis.

Watch our full interview with Lemke and the Crusaders head coach here:

One on one with Faith Lutheran sharp shooter Graydon Lemke,

In spite of it all, Lemke ended his high school career with one of best campaigns by any prep basketball player in Nevada. During his senior season, he averaged 17 points a game, totaling 51 three-pointers while serving as team captain and named league MVP.

Now he's announced his next move.

Lemke will now play at Gonzaga University, trading in his Crusader maroon and gold for Bulldog blue.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH