F1 unveils reimagined Koval Fan Zones ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The second-annual F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is almost here.

Before racing weekend kicks off Thursday night with the first of three practices, F1 held an open house for media to check out new-look fan zones.

Nick Walters and Alex Eschelman got to see the South Koval and East Koval fan zones. In these fan zones were the Turn 4 and Turn 3 clubs, which gives racing fans the proper glitz and glamour of a Las Vegas race night.

The South Koval Fan Zone also unveiled the Heineken Trophy Tower, which temporarily elevates fans above the racetrack. On top of the glowing tower structure, a replica of the championship will be on display.

At the Turn Three Club, 2,000 fans will experience one of the most unique views at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

"We are trying to bring back year after year, so what we decided to do was bring back one of our premium hospitalities at a different vantage point," Grand Prix AVP of Premium Service Alli England said. "Last year, this structure was along the straight-away, whereas this year it's on Turn 2 and Turn 3... so you'll see the cars slow down a bit and have opportunities for overtaking."

Turn 3 also taps into local hospitality as Cut and Taste, a Vegas-based caterer, will serve all food and beverages.

Tickets are still available for the club at f1lasvegasgp.com.

The first practice of the Grand Prix weekend is on Thursday at 6:30 PM.