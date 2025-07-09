LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The last two years, Formula 1 took over our valley for one week in November.

Now, with the Grand Pix Plaza open at the race's start and finish line, F1 Las Vegas is making an effort ot make an impact in our community year-round.

Nick Walters was at Grand Prix Plaza to see local kids embrace Formula 1.

F1 partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada to launch summer Karting Camp

F1 Las Vegas took another step forward in its growing community outreach on Tuesday by kicking off its annual Karting Camp in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

Dozens of teens from the club visited the Grand Prix Plaza to explore the immersive F1 X museum and race go-karts at F1 Drive. The camp intends to introduce Formula 1 and the racing world to local students.

Over four single-day events lasting six hours each, 240 locals from all 13 Boys & Girls Clubs in town will get to be a part of the experience.

"We did the scavenger hunt and can't wait to get on the karts," camper Jaden told Channel 13. "It's my first time coming down here in this building. I've never experienced this type of thing... It's large. I love it."

"I always want to be learning new stuff, learning how people were able to join it and what gave them the experience to join the racing part," camper Megan said. "It's pretty cool to me, and I love it here."

After exploring the state-of-the-art exhibition, the teens hit the track and hop in karts.

"I love driving," Megan said. "I love to race people."

"Growing up, I was a huge car fan," Jaden said. "Being able to come here and see the races, it's really fun."

The top ten go-kart finishers through the camp's four days will return to compete on the same track for prizes on July 26.

While the main purpose of the event is fun, these camps have a larger goal in mind. They can spark a professional interest in the science and mathematics that go into racing.

"This is just a great opportunity to partner with F1 to show our kids that there are all sorts of jobs and opportunities in this town," Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada president Andy Bischel said. "They just need to find their passion and then pursue it."

"It feels good to learn about a lot of the other racers, some history on the whole racing and F1," Jaden said.