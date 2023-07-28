Errol Spence, Terence Crawford have final press conference ahead of mega-fight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Errol Spence Junior and Terence Crawford are just two days away from putting both of their undefeated records on the line for the undisputed Welterweight championship of the world.

Both fighters prefer to let their fists do the talking, but at the press conference on Thursday, they both had things to say to each other.

Errol Spence is currently 28-0 with 22 KOs, whereas Crawford is 39-0 with 30 KOs.

"When you look at everything I do in the ring, it's better than Errol Spence Jr," Crawford said. "Come fight night, I'll prove every doubter wrong once again and show that Terence Crawford is once again the best fighter in the world."

Both men say this fight won't determine just the best fighter in the world but also one of the best fighters of all time.

"Make sure you order the fight on showtime pay-per-view," Spence said. "I guarantee you I will put on a great show and a great performance. Make sure you bring your seasoning for Saturday night. We are going to have a crawfish boil."

The fight card has a special start time of 5 p.m. this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.