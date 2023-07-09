Watch Now
Epic UFC 290 caps off International Fight Week

Posted at 3:16 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 18:16:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What a night of fighting. UFC 290 is in the books and international fight week finished with a bang.

The co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja was an epic 5-round fight, with the Brazilian being crowned the new Flyweight champion of the world.

In the main event, Alex Voklanovski proved to everyone why he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and certainly one of the best Featherweights ever by beating Yair Rodriguez via TKO in the third round.

After the fight, UFC President Dana White says this card was a huge success.

"I just think you couldn't of caped off a greater International Fight Week any better than tonight," White said. "The energy in the place was off the charts. The fights were incredible. These kids fought their hearts out tonight... the Robbie Lawler story, how it unfolds and how he retires. It was the perfect night. It was awesome."

