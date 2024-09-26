Emotional A's fans 'soaking in the moment' at team's final games in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTNV) — Oakland baseball fans are saying farewell to the A's before the team wraps up their final season in the Bay Area.

Based in Oakland for 57 of the franchise's 123 years playing baseball, the Athletics are facing the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers this week for their final home series. The team's last-ever game at the Oakland Coliseum is Thursday afternoon.

The A's plan to play in Sacramento for the next three seasons before playing in Las Vegas starting in 2028. In recent years, Oakland's other pro teams left the city as the NFL's Raiders moved to Vegas and the NBA's Warriors moved to a new arena across the bay in San Francisco.

After A's owner John Fisher sent a controversial letter to fans regarding the team's move, the team beat the Rangers in a walk-off finish in Game 1 of the series.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters is in Oakland for the historic week to hear from fans on the team closing their chapter and starting another.

Before Wednesday night's matchup against Texas — the last evening game in which the Coliseum lights will shine down on the Athletics diamond — Nick chatted with tailgaters about the emotions of the team leaving and about the franchise's future in Las Vegas.

A historic 24 hours of Bay Area baseball is ahead as fans say goodbye to the A’s in the team’s final games in Oakland.



Hear how #Athletics faithful feel about their team’s exit and about its future in Las Vegas on @KTNV tonight and tomorrow ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/CCXgYIrSj8 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) September 25, 2024