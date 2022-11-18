Emiliano Vargas Continuing Father's Legacy After Knockout Win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local boxer is making headlines for his impressive win at The Palms las weekend.

There's nothing more satisfying than a well timed punch.

Local boxing prospect Emiliano Vargas knows a little about that.

"You crave that gladiator moment. I do believe that as an athlete....as a fighter," Emiliano said.

Knockouts run in the family, though.

He is the son of former world champion Fernando Vargas. Vargas also has two older sons who box, which he says wasn't really what he wanted for his family.

"He said, 'Papi yo quiero hacer eso. Daddy I want to do that.' I go, 'No you don't."'

At just 18 years old, Emiliano is 2-0 with two knockouts

He says he refuses to get distracted, and in a city full of lights, he is laser focused on having that one spotlight on him.

"I don't care where you live, especially in Vegas," Emiliano said. "If you can't be focused in your own home, in your own self, in your own mind, you're not going to get anything done."

For Fernando, he says no matter how well his children do, they're all champs In his eyes.

"I didn't have a dad," Fernando said. "So when I'm living this through my kids eyes, It's amazing. You know just waking up to them and hugging them and kissing them….that's everything for me."

"I think that with the knowledge of my father, and the work I do put In…I think we'll get there," Emiliano said.

Emiliano says he expects to fight several times in 2023, hoping to get closer to becoming a world champion like his dad, and continuing his legacy.