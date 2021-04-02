Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Kevin Durant $50,000 for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.

The league announced in a statement that Durant was fined “for using offensive and derogatory language on social media,” the NBA said, and has “acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate.”

Durant apologized Thursday, saying: "I'm sorry that people seen the language that I used," adding that it's "not really what I want people to see and hear from me."

The incident began after Rapaport criticized Durant for an interview he did on TNT’s “Inside the NBA," ESPN reported.

Durant hasn't played since February due to a hamstring injury.

The Nets have not released on when Durant will return to play.