Drew Robinson hits homerun at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Overcoming all odds, Drew Robinson continues to shine in his return to baseball after a suicide attempt last year left him with one eye.

On Tuesday night, as his team the Sacramento River Cats took on the Las Vegas Aviators, he hit a home run leaving fans in the stands going wild.

🚨HOME RUN🚨



The moment every baseball fan has been waiting for: a Drew Robinson bomb! 💣 @Drewrobbb



T3 | SAC - 4, LV - 1#ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/abX434fcRZ — rivercats (@RiverCats) May 12, 2021

13 Action News took an in-depth look into the Silverado High School graduate's emotional story and how he's on the path to recovery and speaking out about mental health issues.

Read the full story here: Drew Robinson kicks off baseball comeback in hometown against Las Vegas Aviators

