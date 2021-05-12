Watch
Drew Robinson hits homerun at Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark
Posted at 11:25 PM, May 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Overcoming all odds, Drew Robinson continues to shine in his return to baseball after a suicide attempt last year left him with one eye.

On Tuesday night, as his team the Sacramento River Cats took on the Las Vegas Aviators, he hit a home run leaving fans in the stands going wild.

13 Action News took an in-depth look into the Silverado High School graduate's emotional story and how he's on the path to recovery and speaking out about mental health issues.

Read the full story here: Drew Robinson kicks off baseball comeback in hometown against Las Vegas Aviators

