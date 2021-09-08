Donald Trump, son to provide commentary on Sept. 11 boxing match featuring Holyfield

Former President Donald Trump and his son Don Jr. are set to provide ringside commentary for an upcoming boxing match that features former heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield on Saturday.

On Tuesday, FITE TV, the streaming service set to carry the fight, announced the news on Twitter.

The four-fight match will occur at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

In an interview with ESPN, the former president said he's looking forward to Saturday's fights.

"I love great fighters and great fights," Donald Trump Sr. said per ESPN. "I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event."

Holyfield, who will take on former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort in the headlining matchup, stepped in on short notice to replace Oscar De La Hoya, who tested positive for COVID-19, Sports Illustrated reported.

According to the sports media outlets, boxing isn't something new to Trump, 75, who hosted boxing matches at his casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during the 1980s and 90s.

The fights are available to stream for $49.99.