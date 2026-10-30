LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Desert Oasis High School mascot, Dusty Diamondback is a finalist in America's Greatest High School Mascot Competition, beating out thousands of video submissions nationwide.

"I transform into a mascot, a snake full of school pride, full of excitement," Diamondback said.

The senior transforms from a student into a serpent, however, getting into character requires more than sporting the suit.

WATCH | Desert Oasis High School mascot makes national competition

Local mascot makes final four of America's Greatest High School Mascot Competition

"Being able to express yourself well without words, having constant energy no matter what and having really good endurance," Diamondback said. "For me, it's a really heavy suit and it's really hot under here, being able to hold out and keep your energy up."

Dusty's energy at events all year long doesn't go unnoticed, receiving votes from the student body and fans far beyond to advance to the final four.

"I think it means a whole lot to everybody and just brings everyone together," junior class president Makaylin Anderson said.

Dusty is a reptile that Desert Oasis rallies behind, but the Diamondback's determination to put on a good show is all because of the students.

"Most students I assume are afraid to be goofy and expressive in front of a whole school, having a mascot, it's just one person under there who's able to be ridiculous, just basically help the moral," Diamondback said. "I smile under here, I laugh under here, it's so much fun."

You can vote for Dusty Diamondback by clicking here.