Desert Dogs Honor Late Son of Coach Shawn Williams with Annual "Tucker Out Lymphoma Night"

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Saturday night, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs will host the Tucker Out Lymphoma Night against the Georgia Swarm, continuing a special tradition that honors the memory of Tucker Williams, the late son of head coach and general manager Shawn Williams. The game takes place on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Lee’s Family Forum, marking the second game in the Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup series.

Tonight at 5⃣ on @KTNV: The @vegasdesertdogs are fighting for more than a win—they’re honoring a father's fight to preserve his son's legacy.



Don’t miss the powerful story behind "Tucker Out Lymphoma Night" 💚 #DefendTheDen #BraverThanBrave pic.twitter.com/ZMl3KPUsWD — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) January 31, 2025

Tucker tragically passed away in 2014 from Burkitt’s Lymphoma at the age of 8, but his legacy continues to inspire the lacrosse community, bringing people together in a battle against pediatric cancer. As part of the annual event, fans can purchase special black and lime green jerseys worn by the Desert Dogs, with proceeds supporting research and families affected by the disease.

“This is a night of love, a night of reflection, and a night of unity,” said Coach Shawn Williams, who also played for years in the National Lacrosse League before transitioning into his coaching career. “It’s humbling for our family to see so many cities embrace Tucker’s legacy.”

"Braver Than Brave"

Tucker’s battle with cancer was defined by his remarkable courage and infectious spirit: “Tucker was that third-born baby who just had the world in his hands. He lit up every room he walked into, and he was the kind of kid who could make people laugh and feel special, no matter their age.”

Even during his illness, Tucker showed a strength that left a lasting impression on his family.

“There was never a moment where he felt sorry for himself,” Williams recalled. “It was always, ‘How are we going to beat this?’ and his outlook on life was truly amazing.”

In his honor, the “Tucker Out” Cup series was created, with teams across the league hosting special events to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. This year’s event in Las Vegas is particularly meaningful as it coincides with Tucker’s birthday on Feb. 1.

A Family’s Fight and Legacy

Reflecting on the past, Williams emphasized the resilience of his family and the importance of keeping Tucker’s memory alive. “Every day is a struggle,” he shared. “But we wake up, and we know it’s our job to carry on his legacy.” Williams also spoke about how the community, especially in Las Vegas, has rallied behind Tucker’s cause. “It’s overwhelming. The community has embraced Tucker’s story, and that’s something that will stay with us forever.”

The Tucker Out Lymphoma Night also serves as a reminder of the families affected by pediatric cancer, a cause that remains underfunded. “Pediatric oncology is low on the totem pole in terms of funding, so events like this are crucial,” Williams said. “We’re doing everything we can to help and raise awareness.”

Tucker’s Legacy Lives On

One of the most striking aspects of Tucker’s personality was his ability to uplift others, even as he faced his own challenges. “He just knew what people needed,” Williams recalled. “Even at eight years old, he could turn the mood around. It was remarkable.”

His legacy is something that continues to inspire those around him, both on and off the lacrosse field. “Tucker didn’t like the spotlight, but I think he would be proud to see how everyone has rallied together,” Williams said. “It’s amazing to see his friends and teammates, who are now getting drafted to the NHL or going to college, carry his spirit with them.”

“Tucker didn’t like the spotlight, but I think he would be proud to see how everyone has rallied together,” Shawn Williams, Desert Dogs head coach and general manager

As the game approaches, Coach Williams is focused on making sure the fight against lymphoma continues. “We’ve got to keep fighting until there’s no more fight left,” he said. “It’s all about making sure kids can have a full childhood and grow into adulthood, and that’s why we’re here.”

How You Can Help

The Tucker Out Lymphoma Night is not just about lacrosse; it’s about community, love, and the ongoing battle against pediatric cancer. Tickets to the game are available online, and fans can also support the cause by purchasing a special jersey or making a donation to the Tucker Out Lymphoma fund.

As Williams said, “If we can make more children have their full childhood, that’s what we’re fighting for.”

