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Denny Hamlin makes history at NASCAR Pennzoil 400

Denny Hamlin wins his second staight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, cracking top-ten wins all-time.
Denny Hamlin
KTNV
Hamlin takes first at NASCAR Pennzoil 400
Denny Hamlin
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Denny Hamlin cracked the top-ten all-time in wins after placing first at the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

“I just love coming here [Las Vegas]," Hamlin said.

Hamlin won the South Point 400 back in October, now winning his second straight in Vegas.

"It’s one of the very few weeks where, while I will bring my bus, I won’t stay in it," Hamlin said. "I like to stay in the hotel, stay on the strip, enjoy all the things around here, I got to do some great fishing, actually, in Las Vegas, so this has been a great all-around week.”

The fans agree with Hamlin, saying this race is unique.

“Sun, great atmosphere, gambling, racing," one fan said.

“The crowds, I love it, I love the smell, I love the cars going fast, it’s a lot of fun,” one local said.

NASCAR returns to Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 4, for the South Point 400.

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist