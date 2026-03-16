Denny Hamlin makes history at NASCAR Pennzoil 400

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Denny Hamlin cracked the top-ten all-time in wins after placing first at the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.
“I just love coming here [Las Vegas]," Hamlin said.
Hamlin won the South Point 400 back in October, now winning his second straight in Vegas.
"It’s one of the very few weeks where, while I will bring my bus, I won’t stay in it," Hamlin said. "I like to stay in the hotel, stay on the strip, enjoy all the things around here, I got to do some great fishing, actually, in Las Vegas, so this has been a great all-around week.”
The fans agree with Hamlin, saying this race is unique.
“Sun, great atmosphere, gambling, racing," one fan said.
“The crowds, I love it, I love the smell, I love the cars going fast, it’s a lot of fun,” one local said.
NASCAR returns to Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 4, for the South Point 400.
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