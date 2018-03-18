LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Billed as a rematch of the 2016 World Series, day one of the 2018 Big League Weekend at Cashman Field ended roughly the same way as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 11-4.

This is the Cubs' 14th straight appearance in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. Cleveland last played at Cashman Field in 1998, when they beat the Milwaukee Brewers 13-7.

Local Las Vegan Kris Bryant also made an appearance during the game. Now in his fourth year, the Cubs star and Bonanza High School graduate had an outstanding debut in the Major Leagues after being named Rookie of the Year in 2015 and Most Valuable Player in 2016.

Last season Bryant appeared in 151 games and batted .295 with 71 extra base hits. He ended the year ranking third in the National League with 95 bases on balls (a career high), 111 runs scored, and a base percentage of .409.

Big League Weekend continues Sunday at 1:05 p.m.