Cowboys, QB Prescott finally agree on $160 million contract

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history, two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press it is a $160 million, four-year contract with a record $66 million signing bonus.

The Associated Press reported that Prescott is guaranteed $126 million of his $160 million.

The deal, which was reached Monday, comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary-cap charge of $37.7 million.

Prescott is second in the NFL in an annual salary of $40 million. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is first by earning $45 million annually.

Prescott's 2020 season was cut short in Week 5 by a compound fracture of his right ankle.