HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights' upcoming game in San Diego has been put on hold due to COVID.

The American Hockey League announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, the game between the Silver Knights and Gulls scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

League officials say the Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Another date for the game has yet to be determined.