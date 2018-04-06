Contest to give lucky fan Golden Knights playoff tickets, 5-course dinner

The Vegas Golden Knights and T-Mobile Arena are preparing for playoff hockey. The team has wrapped the arena in Stanley Cup playoff decals and update their home ice.
Fans can expect the ticket prices to soar for the playoffs but some lucky supporter will get their hands on two tickets thanks to T.V. personality Nico Santucci.
Santucci owns Capo's Italian restaurant in Las Vegas and is giving away two Golden Knights playoff tickets and a 5-course dinner on his Instagram page. Did we forget to mention that it also comes with a Rolls-Royce chauffeured ride to T-Mobile Arena?