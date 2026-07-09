Conor McGregor 'happy' to be in Las Vegas for his first UFC fight in 5 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a five-year absence from the UFC, Conor McGregor suggested there's no other place he'd rather be to make his return than Las Vegas.

"It's good to be home," he said to reporters during a press conference Tuesday. "Amazing arena here in Las Vegas, the fight capital of the world."

McGregor is set to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, where he'll face Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329.

The fight marks his first UFC appearance since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021. He was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in 2024, but the event was canceled due to an injury and never rescheduled.

The 37-year-old is obviously no stranger to Las Vegas, having been in some of the biggest fights the city has seen. McGregor, however, said the area has become more than just a destination for competition.

"I'm always happy to come back here to Las Vegas," he said. "I have property here. I bought a house here many years ago, got the kids out, family out. We love it here. It's great to be back."

McGregor also revealed he's looking to expand his footprint in Southern Nevada by bringing his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion to the city.

"I look forward to opening up this market for my Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship company, which will be an outstanding event," he said. "Imagine a bare-knuckle fighting championship in Las Vegas. We're very excited with that. Those conversations are ongoing."

But for now, the focus is on Saturday's fight against another experienced fighter in Holloway, who last fought in March at UFC 326 against Charles Oliveira.

"Max is a great dance partner, if you will, a great opponent," McGregor said. "He's a deep body of work inside the Octagon. It's a great opponent, a great event, great international fight week. I'm very, very happy here."

Holloway is not looking down on McGregor as an opponent, despite his five-year absence, and looks to avenge a loss to him in 2013.

"I finally get to right a wrong, and I'm looking forward to it," he said. "He's a killer and I'm looking forward to seeing the best Conor McGregor come July 11."

Other fights on the UFC 329 main card:

