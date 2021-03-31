Circa Resort announces San Diego Padres sponsorship

Circa Resort & Casino has been announced as an official sponsor and Proud Partner of the San Diego Padres Major League Baseball (MLB) team for their 2021 season.

Opened in October 2020, Circa Resort & Casino is the first ground-up casino-resort in downtown Las Vegas since 1980.

Built with sports fans in mind, Padres fans can catch games at dozens of spots in the property, including:

- The world’s largest sportsbook, a three-level venue that can hold up to 1,000 people and show up to 19 games at once on its giant, 78-million-pixel screen.

- Stadium Swim, a year-round pool amphitheater with a massive 143-foot diagonal, 14-million-pixel LED screen playing the day’s hottest sporting events.

- MEGABAR, Nevada’s longest bar with 46 double-stacked TV and 120 beers on tap.

- An all-star sports bar at Victory Burger Wings & Co., from the founding family of the 103-year-old American Coney Island.

- A birds-eye view of the sportsbook from Circa’s Overhang Bar, including a ledge lined with poker machines.

Circa also is the flagship for Stevens’ sports betting brand, Circa Sports. Launched in 2019, it has become known for its competitive wagering menu and team of the country’s top oddsmakers.

Located on the world-famous Fremont Street Experience, Circa houses 777 rooms and suites; a luxe rooftop lounge, Legacy Club; five original restaurant concepts; an expansive art collection and much more.

