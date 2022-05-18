Chelsea FC and Club América to compete at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium this summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the best teams in soccer will compete in Las Vegas this summer, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced on Wednesday.

On July 16, soccer fans can pack Allegiant Stadium to see Chelsea FC — the 2020-21 Champions League champs — take on Club América, Mexico's "winningest" team.

Tickets for the match can be purchased on May 25 on ticketmaster.com, starting at 10 a.m. local time.

Chelsea FC has won two Champions League titles and six English Premier League titles. Club América has won 13 championships and holds seven international club titles in CONCACAF.

The upcoming match marks the third game between Chelsea and Club América. Chelsea has won both matchups to date, defeating América 2-1 in 2007 and again in 2009 with a score of 2-0.