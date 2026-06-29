Cheerleader-turned Nevada state champion wrestler heads to one of top programs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tylene Tran spent her life as a cheerleader before her brother's wrestling practice changed everything.

"I'm still a girly girl, but I just do a crazy male-dominated sport."

WATCH | Alex Eschelman sat down with Tran to learn more about her story:

Cheerleader turned state champion wrestler heads to one of top programs

Tran, a Centennial High School graduate and Gold Rush club wrestler, placed second at state every season until her senior year, when she won the tournament. She then committed to North Central College, one of the biggest female wrestling programs in the country.

"This sport has given me so many friendships. I never thought I would go to college, but now I'm going to college for wrestling, which is awesome; it's given me opportunities with coaching, spreading my passion to little kids."

Tran has also found community beyond the mat.

"I posted about my transition from cheer to wrestling, and there were so many girls who started off as cheerleaders too; I had no idea," Tran said. "It was really cool to see you can still be girly in the sport of wrestling; it's important to have fun and still hold your identity."

For anyone on the fence about trying wrestling, Tran's message is simple.

"Don't be," Tran said. "Because I definitely was, and I was considering it for a while actually, until I finally decided to, and it was one of the best decisions I've made."

Tran heads to North Central College in the fall.