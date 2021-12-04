CFB fans flock to Vegas for Pac-12 Championship game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas continues to prove why it is becoming the entertainment and sports capital as the PAC-12 Championship was held inside Allegiant Stadium, attracting plenty of college football fans. It was a battle between Oregon and Ttah for the PAC-12 Championship, and it was a match-up that many fans couldn’t resist, especially in Las Vegas.

Navee Haeibelahian says, “I flew in from Portland to Vegas last night. The plane was filled with Ducks fans. It was great.”

Many fans were also excited to see the two teams battle inside an NFL stadium.

"We moved here two years ago. I was born in Oregon, and we’ve been Ducks fans. I honestly thought the first game inside Allegiants Stadium was going to be a Raiders game but the first game inside Allegiant is a Ducks game, "Casey Mcclarty stated.

The Utah Utes went on to beat the Oregon Ducks, 38-10. Utah earned it's first PAC-12 title and a trip to the Rose Bowl.

